Award-winning screenwriter and local resident has chosen an appropriate name for the next Kenilworth Guide Dog puppy

Award-winning screenwriter and Kenilworth resident Andrew Davies has named the next Kenilworth Guide Dog puppy.

Mr Davies, who is best known for House of Cards and A Very Peculiar Practice, has chosen the name Mr Darcy.

The Kenilworth Guide Dogs Fundraising Group have been supporting Guide Dogs fundraising activities with a focus on the Kenilworth area and they are preparing to hold a collection this weekend to help with their fundraising.

The group have nearly met their £10,000 target, which is the amount needed to cover the cost of training the new puppy to become a Guide Dog.

With just £550 left to raise, the group are holding a collection in Talisman Square on Saturday (June 26) and say they look forward to meeting once again, all those who have supported them.

Sue Bowden, the local co-ordinator for Kenilworth Guide Dogs, said: “Over the last five years, the Guide Dog Fundraising Group have had wonderful support for this worthwhile cause.

"By fundraising for Kenilworth puppies as well as Guide Dogs UK, we have aimed to give residents and businesses in Kenilworth, a personal connection to this worthwhile charity."

The first Kenilworth sponsored puppy - Abbey - was selected to be a Guide Dog Mum and will hopefully produce puppies in the near future.

The next puppy Kite, was named after Kenilworth charity collector, Margaret Kite.

This was a way of saying ‘thank you’ to Margaret for her wonderful contribution to the local community.