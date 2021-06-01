Award-winning baker to host pudding club at iconic Warwick venue

An award-winning baker and her team will be hosting a pudding club at an iconic venue in Warwick.

Saffron Medway of Caking and Baking will be bringing a menu of cakes for the inaugural Pudding Club at The Court House in Jury Street.

Guests will be treated to five desserts which will be handmade by the team at Caking and Baking.

Saffron said: "Pudding Club will be the perfect occasion to meet up with friends or family to enjoy an evening of our most popular desserts.

"There have been a lot of special occasions missed over the past year so we wanted to create a fabulous evening with our fabulous cakes for people to enjoy."

The event will be a two hour seating beginning at 7pm on July 9.

On the menu there will be a chocolate and raspberry torte and a gin and lime cheesecake along with three other desserts, which will be revealed on social media over the coming weeks.

The ballroom in the Court House in Warwick. Photo supplied

Guests can also enjoying a bespoke cocktail created by Sip ‘n’ Swig served to their table whilst they enjoy the Pudding Club menu.

Tickets for the event cost £35. Spaces are limited and pre-booking is essential.

Fiona Molloy from The Court House Warwick , said: “We are really looking forward to hosting Pudding Club on July 9.

"We have missed having people creating memories in our venue and are delighted to have reopened to the public for wonderful events like this."