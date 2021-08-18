Annual open day event at large Kenilworth allotment site will include a scarecrow display and an art exhbition

Maggie Field, Kenilworth Town Clerk and Lily Brownjohn, secretary for the Kenilworth Allotment Tenant’s Association, judge the scarecrows before the Odibourne Allotment site Open Day event on Sunday (August 22).

Traditional, topical and novelty scarecrows will be on display when Kenilworth Allotment Tenant’s Association hosts an Open Day event at its largest site on Sunday (August 22).

The event will take place at the association's seven-acre Odibourne allotment site off Manor Road from noon to 4pm.

The seven-acre site was opened as allotments 100 years ago and is featured by artist Peter James in his recently published book Odibourne Sheds.

Lily Brownjohn, secretary for the allotment association, said: "Odibourne Allotment site is, in our view, an idyllic site with the Finham Brook running through the middle, where trout can be seen and the Kingfisher nests along its banks.

"At one with nature, we have regular visits from muntjac deer, badgers and green woodpeckers.

"An otter was also spotted recently and the site is a hotbed for slow-worms.

"Fingers crossed the weather will be good as there will be around 20-30 gorgeous, funny, traditional, topical and novelty Scarecrows on display to welcome and entertain our visitors.

"Every year they are the highlight of the day and this year, more than ever, we hope that they will be out in force to put a much needed smile on the faces of Kenilworth and our surrounding neighbours’ faces."

Entry to the event is free but there will be a donation box at the gate with proportion of the proceeds going to the chosen charities of Kenilworth Mayor Cllr Peter Jones - the guest of honour.

Attractions will include an exhibition by artist Jacqui Smithson, and possibly a bee-keeping display and a demonstration of the Bowen technique.

Fresh produce from the allotments will be on sale as well as homemade jams, cakes and fruit crumbles.

The association has a waiting list for plots but members are happy to add names to this list.