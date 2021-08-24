Some of the amazing photographs from the Leamington Spa Photographic Society that will be on display at a free exhibition in town.

Amazing photographs from the Leamington Spa Photographic Society will be on display at a free exhibition in town.

After a year’s absence due to Covid-19 restrictions, Leamington Spa Photographic Society’s Annual Exhibition returns to All Saints’ Parish Church from Saturday August 28.

There will be a record number of images on display for this eight-day exhibition, which organisers hope will provide a great August Bank Holiday attraction.

There were 192 entries in this hotly contested annual competition, providing a major challenge for its judge, Michael Krier from Cheltenham, who said: “There were good images in abundance.”

Exhibition organiser, Mark Godfrey, said: “We are grateful to All Saints’ Parish Church for enabling us to hold our annual exhibition there once again, representing our season’s grand finale. With record entries this year there is a substantial display of photographs providing something for everyone.”

This free exhibition runs from Saturday August 28 to September 4, from 10.30am until 5pm and on Sunday September 5, from 12 noon until 5pm at All Saints’ Church, Victoria Terrace, Leamington Spa CV31 1AA.

Jephson’s Heron by Steve Melville — winner of Class A, Club Level Projected

Images with

Twice the Stare by Clare Doolan — Highly Commended.

Betel Nut Vendor, Old Delhi by Roger Lickfold, LRPS — 2 nd in Class C

Portraits.

Canal Mooring Post, Long Itchington by Clive Bailey — winner in Class D

Local Scenes with

Offchurch HS2 Protestors’ Treetop Camp by Helen Ashbourne, ARPS,

DPAGB — Highly Commended.

Awaiting His Call by Tim Evans, LRPS — winner Class E Colour Prints.

Short Eared Owl Resting by Richard Dunn — winner Class I Natural History