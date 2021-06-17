Access improvement work is underway at Oakley Wood near Leamington

Oakley Wood

A programme of work to improve the green burial access and pathways is currently underway at Oakley Wood near Leamigton.

Throughout this month a team of contractors will be laying down stones around the loading bay and the pathway to the green burial area, which will help both visitors and those maintaining the wood to gain access throughout the year. In addition, more than 250 tree stumps will be removed from the footpaths to prevent trip hazards and improve the surface for wheelchairs and pushchairs.

Warwickshire Wildlife Trust's project manager Nick Feledziak said: “The recent good weather has allowed us to make good progress with this important work, which is part of our long-term project to restore, enhance and sustain this beautiful woodland.