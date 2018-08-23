‘No plans’ to cut mental health services in Leamington and Warwick says Trust

NHS bosses have declared that mental health services in Leamington and Warwick are not under threat - despite claims to the contrary from an NHS campaign group.

South Warwickshire Keep Our NHS Public (SWKONP) believes that local NHS mental health services for outpatients could be moved to Stratford.

But in reply to the claims, the Coventry and Warwickshire Partnership NHS Trust said this week that “there are no plans to cease the provision of any services or clinics in Leamington and Warwick”.

The campaign group is sceptical of the response, saying that it does not rule out the closure of buildings in Leamington and Warwick.

They say that the following centres could be under threat from closure: St Mary’s Lodge in Leamington; Whitnash Lodge; Warwick Resource Centre; and Ashton House in Leamington.

Anna Pollert, chair of SWKONP, said: “Mental health facilities are not just chunks of real estate.

“They cannot be sold off without major repercussions for the most vulnerable people.

“Mental health funding has already been cut to the bone.

“How can our communities be further starved of scare resources? Please join our campaign to stop this short-sighted policy.

“To get involved, please contact us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/KeepOurNHSPublicWarwick or by email: southwarwickshirekonp@gmail.com.”

Simon Gilby, chief executive from Coventry and Warwickshire Partnership NHS Trust, said: “We are continuing to review our use of buildings to ensure we continue to provide services to our patients in suitable premises whilst improving service efficiency.

“We can confirm there are no plans to cease the provision of any services or clinics in Leamington and Warwick.

“Changes to the locations of any clinics would, of course, involve engagement with our patients and the public to ensure that the venues continue to be accessible.”