New spa officially opened in Warwick

A new spa has been officially opened in Warwick.

Serein Beauty, which is located in Church Street, has been open for around a month but was officially opened last Saturday (September 7) by the Mayor of Warwick Richard Eddy.

Helen Bessant, director of Serein Beauty left a 20 year career in corporate marketing, after being diagnosed with Fibromyalgia in 2014.

She said: “After 20 years as a director in communications, juggling the challenges that many women now face, I recognised a time for change, and decided to combine a passion for the beauty industry with a new-found expertise in wellness and naturopathic health, formed from my own experience and journey.”

Helen is a qualified VTCT beauty and massage therapist, and accredited mindfulness practitioner and teachesa ‘Mindfulness Now’ programme.

Helen added: “We’ve had an amazing reception in our first four weeks, and as newcomers to Warwick, have been bowled over by the friendliness of local people, and businesses.

“We have been selected as partners with Warwick Castle, and collaborated on our first wedding a couple of weeks ago, which included three days of pampering, and wedding day hair and make-up for a Canadian couple who dreamed of marrying at the Castle.”

Richard Eddy, Warwick mayor, said: “It’s brilliant to welcome the team from Serein Beauty to Warwick.

“A beautiful spa, with organic oils and treatments, and a speciality in seaweed-derived products.

“I particularly love Helen’s philosophy of combining holistic treatments with mindfulness and will be popping by for a relax after a busy mayoring days.”