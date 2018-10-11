New parking rules at Kenilworth's Holiday Inn

Kenilworth's Holiday Inn has changed its rules on parking to prevent drivers who are not guests using its car park for free.

Automatic numberplate recognition cameras are now in place at the entrance to the hotel's car park to track drivers coming in.

Anyone parking in the hotel's car park will have to enter their registration into a terminal at reception or in Starbucks to allow them to park for free.

If this is not done or a numberplate is entered incorrectly, drivers will be charged, although it is not yet known what the charges will be for people who break the rules.

The new rules came in today (Thursday October 11).

A statement on the hotel's Facebook page said: "We have put this in place to prevent non guests parking in the car park to leave more spaces for you, our valued guests."

The Holiday Inn has been contacted for further comment.