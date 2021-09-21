MP visits site of 'fire that shook Leamington' and praises emergency service staff who tackled the blaze

Warwick and Leamington MP Matt Western has praised the firefighters and other emergency services staff who contained 'the fire that shook Leamington' last month.

He visited the site of the Leeson Polyurethanes factory in Hermes Close, where the explosion and large fire took place last month, to talk to the emergency services who tackled the blaze.

Mr Western spoke to Warwickshire's Chief Fire Officer Ben Brooks and later posted a message on his Facebook page saying: "The emergency services across Warwickshire and surrounding counties were on the scene at lightning speed and were sensible and proportionate with their measures – despite the rare circumstances and the threat of chemicals in the air.

Warwick and Leamington Matt Western speaks to Warwickshire Chief Fire Officer Ben Brooks at the Leeson Polyurethanes site in Hermes Close, Tachbrook Park, Leamington.

"The 20-or-so fire tenders, who were deployed to manage the inferno, deserve special praise.

"I have also written to the firm’s managing director to express my sincere condolences about the loss of a much-loved member of its workforce and for the damage done to the business.

"I hope we see the factory rebuilt and fully functional once more."

Member of Leeson staff David Boswell remains missing presumed dead after the fire on August 27.

The burnt out Leeson Polyurethanes factory.

Tributes poured in the 52-year-old from Leamington in the days after his name was released by Warwickshire Police in accordance with his family wishes.In the latest update on the incident on its website ion September 7, a spokesperson for Leeson Polyurethanes has said: "It is with great sadness that we share the passing of David Boswell, an employee at Leeson Polyurethanes, as a result of the fire that took place at the Leamington Spa facility on August 27.

"David had been with the company for 16 years, and the ICP/Leeson family is devastated by this loss.

"Our continued support and sincerest thoughts and condolences are with his family and friends during this tragic time.

"We are extremely grateful to the police, fire brigade and ambulance services, fire investigators, the Health and Safety Executive and Public Health England for their tireless response.