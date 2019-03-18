Motor museum to support charity car rally in Leamington

The British Motor Museum is the latest organisation to offer its support for a charity fundraising classic car rally being held in Leamington this summer.

Cars at the Spa, which will take place at the Pump Room Gardens on Sunday June 30, is being organised by Leamington Rotary Club and sponsored by Kia Warwick.

Rotary president David Leigh-Hunt said: “I am very pleased that the British Motor Museum will be displaying some classic cars from its collection, and also providing prizes for a competition promoting the event.

“I believe this will be the first such classic car rally of this size to be staged in the town and we hope it will become an annual event.

“All the money raised will go to local charities and I would like to thank David Derbyshire at Kia Warwick for his generous sponsorship.

“We are also very grateful to Leamington BID for their financial support and to for promoting us and for providing some cars.”

Cars from individual owners and classic car clubs across the region will be at the show, and a large crowd is expected as a result of a promotion campaign by BID Leamington, which is providing financial support for the event and is promoting it to its 20,000 social media followers.

There will be live entertainment throughout the day on the newly-refurbished bandstand, food and drink outlets, a picnic area and a sponsor’s site with Kia Cars.

David Derbyshire, managing director of Kia Warwick and a classic car enthusiast, said: “Classic car rallies are extremely popular and we are very pleased to be sponsoring this event, which could hopefully become an annual feature of the town.

“The Leamington Rotary Club does tremendous work in raising money for charity and we are always willing to support them. In fact, we also sponsor their charity golf day.”

For more information or to enter a car visit www.carsatthespa.co.uk