More student flats to come to Leamington after planning decision is overturned

Plans to demolish a scrap yard and surrounding buildings in Old Town to provide accommodation for 200 students have now been given the go-ahead following an appeal.

Delta Planning's proposal to build a four-story building on the land currently occupied by Mercia Metals in Wise Street, alongside the Grand Union Canal, was initially refused by Warwick District Council's planning committee in January.

But The Planning Inspectorate has overturned this decision after an appeal made by Delta.

The plans would demolish the scrap yard and the scrap yard’s office buildings as well as the adjacent buildings, which currently house Simclick Floors. The proposals would accommodate 200 students by providing a mix of apartments, studio apartments and penthouses.

These would total 48 units.

District Councillor for Brunswick ward Cllr Kristie Naimo said: "I'm really disappointed in this decision as it's not in the best interest of the South Leamington community - even the planning committee agreed with us on this one.

"This demonstrates even more why we need to strengthen and apply our policies which are about avoiding over concentration of student housing and the impact that is having on areas - such as South Leamington".