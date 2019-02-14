More stall spaces available for Warwick Food Festival

More spaces have become available at Warwick's annual food festival

Due to the demand in stall applications for the annual festival, CJ's Events Warwickshire, who organise the event, have teamed up with the Market Hall Museum to host additional stalls inside the museum.

A spokesperson from CJ's Events Warwickshire said: "Last year was the first time this was tested and it was a great success for those traders located inside.

"The Market Hall Museum have decided to do it again and are calling for local traders to book a stand.

"Hire of a six foot table is £45 and tables will be located on the ground floor of the museum. There are very limited spaces. No cooking of food is allowed inside the museum."

To apply for a stall email: louisejennings@warwickshire.gov.uk or call 01926 736492.