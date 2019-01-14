More nominations needed for The Worthies in Kenilworth

Organisers of Kenilworth's special awards ceremony, The Worthies, are appealing for more nominations before the deadline at the end of January

The awards, which are being given out by Kenilworth Chamber of Trade for the fourth time next year, aim to recognise the people and businesses that make Kenilworth what it is.

Nominations for this year's awards have been open in a variety of categories since last November.

But organisers have said they have been struggling for entries in the Sports Club/Community Fitness Group of the Year category, as well as the Young Persons Award in memory of Milan Patel.

The latter award is a special award given to a young person who has overcome adversity or a major obstacle in their life, has worked hard to make a positive change within their community, or has led by example to act as a role model to other young people.

The deadline for nominations is Thursday January 31.

Other categories for this year's Worthies are:

Business of the Year (open to all Kenilworth businesses),

Business Person of the Year,

Pub/Bar of the Year,

Restaurant/Café of the Year,

Retailer of the Year,

Community and Cultural Group of the Year,

Charity/Fundraising Organisation of the Year,

Health and Beauty Business of the Year,

Start-Up of the Year (less than two years trading).

Once the nominees are revealed, the winners of these categories will be voted for by the public.

And alongside the Young Persons award, a special award called the Kenilworth Worthies award will be given out. The winners of these will be decided by the Chamber of Trade's committee.

The ceremony will be held on Thursday May 23 at the Chesford Grange Hotel.

Anyone wishing to nominate a person or business can fill out the nomination form here