Men sentenced for total of 30 years after causing death of woman in crash near Gaydon

Four men have today (Tuesday February 5) been sentenced in connection with a fatal collision near Gaydon in February 2017.

Sagar Taseem, aged 26 of Evenlode, Banbury, Naqash Hussain, aged 29 of Prescott Avenue, Banbury, Samuel Franklin, aged 24 of Warkworth Close, Banbury and Kieran Flint, aged 21 of Barley Hill, Culworth, all appeared at Warwick Crown Court this week.

Kieran Flint

On 15 February 2017, a fatal road traffic collision occurred on the B4451, Gaydon, involving a grey Ford Fiesta and a white BMW.

The BMW, which Taseem and Hussain were travelling in, failed to stop at the scene.

The occupants of the Fiesta were taken to hospital with serious injuries, and the following morning the passenger, 80-year-old Elizabeth Roberts, sadly died.

A subsequent investigation found that the incident started in Banbury, Oxfordshire, when the BMW had been involved in an incident with Flint's Ford Fiesta. The BMW was then pursued by a VW Jetta, being driven by Franklin, for eight miles.

Naqash Hussain

The BMW and the Jetta then drove at excessive speed through Gaydon before driving through a red light to join the dual carriageway.

Both vehicles collided and shortly afterwards the BMW turned around and drove the wrong way along the B4451 into oncoming traffic, where it collided with the Fiesta that Mrs Roberts was travelling in.

The VW Jetta then turned around and drove back to the collision, where Franklin chased the occupants of the BMW away from the scene.

Following a two week trial which concluded yesterday (Monday 4 February), the defendants were issued with the following sentences:

Samuel Franklin

Kieran Flint - found not guilty of dangerous driving but found guilty of careless driving - sentenced yesterday to six penalty points and a £500 fine

Naqash Hussain - found guilty of death by dangerous driving - sentenced today to 12 years

Sagar Taseem - found guilty of death by dangerous driving - sentenced today to 12 years

Samuel Franklin had previously pleaded guilty of death by dangerous driving in June 2018 - sentenced today to six years

Following the sentencing, Det Con Stephen Barr of Warwickshire Police said: "This was a tragic incident to investigate, which ultimately could have been avoided.

"I hope today's sentencing sends out a clear message that we will not tolerate dangerous driving on our roads, and will ensure those who disregard the law will be investigated and punished for their actions."

The family of Mrs Roberts added: "We would like to thank the emergency services and the members of the public who came to assist on the night of the collision and the medical team at University Hospital Coventry & Warwickshire.

"We would also like to thank Warwickshire Police who have worked tirelessly to bring the offenders to justice. No amount of sentence will bring our much loved Mum back but we hope the sentences passed will serve as a deterrent to other road users."