Live: Huge fire over Leamington and Warwick - what we know so far

Emergency services are still at the scene dealing with a huge fire at the Tachbrook Park Industrial Estate in Leamington.

The building on fire is Leeson Polyurethanes Ltd. Local businesses and nearby houses have been evacuated.

Residents reported explosion noises form the fire scene.

Emergency services are still at the scene dealing with a huge fire at the Tachbrook Park Industrial Estate. Photo by Lewis Owen.

Here are the updates as we get them:

Missing person

Emergency services are continue to search for a person who remains unaccounted for after a huge blaze in Leamington.

'Fire chiefs confident they can contain the fire' - says Warwick and Leamington MP

People are still being urged to stay away from the area and keep their windows and doors closed if they are nearby

Keep your windows closed

Road closures are currently in place. Emergency services are advising people to keep windows and doors closed and stay away from the area.

A Warwickshire Fire and Rescue spokesperson said: "Warwickshire Fire are dealing with a large building fire in the Leamington area. Local residents advised to keep doors and windows closed and a minimum 100 metres away from the incident."

Photos

