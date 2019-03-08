“Live every moment” – older women in Leamington share their wisdom on International Woman's Day

To celebrate International Women’s Day today (Friday), three female care home residents from Leamington have been sharing the advice they’d give to their younger selves.

The women – residents at Care UK’s Priors House on Old Milverton Lane – joined residents from across the UK and shared what they think young women today should know.

The advice overwhelmingly focused on being yourself and enjoying life to the full, with most women advising to trust yourself and strive for your dreams.

For Pam Alleyne, aged 85, the most important life lesson was to remember that life is too short – she said she would advise her younger self: “Live every moment and take each day as it comes, because nobody knows how long we’ve got”.

The ladies also advised compassion and humanity, with Doris Lucas, aged 89, saying she’d ask women of today to: “Listen, because that’s important.” Eileen Price, aged 93, thought this was important too: “Just be kind to people”.

International Women’s Day is a global day which has been marked since 1911, and celebrates women’s achievements while calling for a more gender-balanced world.

Home manager at Priors House, Francine Summers, said: “We are thrilled to be sharing words of wisdom from residents in honour of International Women’s Day. With a combined aged of 267, these women have a wealth of expertise and knowledge, having lived through some incredibly challenging times – including the Blitz during the Second World War and seen milestones for women, such as the first female prime minister.

“Pam, Doris and Eileen were thrilled to be included in this video. It was a wonderful opportunity for them to share their most valuable life lessons for young women today, and this was an incredibly valuable reminiscence activity. It has already promoted lots of discussions and interesting conversation between residents, as well as friends and family. We hope young women today agree that their wisdom is valuable and inspiring.”

Priors House is a care home which provides full time residential, nursing and dementia care, as well as short term respite care. The home has its very own cinema, coffee shop and hair salon.

