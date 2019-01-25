Leisure plans in Kenilworth moving on after pool closure decision upheld

The councillor in charge of leisure facilities in Warwick district has said Kenilworth is ready to move onto the next stage of developing new leisure facilities after the council decided to close the outdoor pool.

Warwick District Council;s executive voted to close Abbey Fields' outdoor pool and replace it with an indoor training pool on Wednesday January 9, despite a strong campaign from 'Restore Kenilworth Lido' to build a 25m rectangular pool in its place.

Castle Farm's facilities are also set to be improved

Their decision was challenged in a motion by Cllr Alan Boad (Lib Dem, Crown), who wanted the executive to 'pause' and have a more extensive consultation on the plans.

But on Wednesday January 23, the full council voted to back the executive's earlier decision.

And portfolio holder for leisure, Cllr Michael Coker (Con, Abbey), has said the plans to improve Kenilworth's leisure facilities, including at Castle Farm, will now move forward.

Cllr Coker said: “Now that Full Council has agreed for us to progress our plans for a new family pool at Abbey Fields, we can further develop the creation of a light, airy and flexible pool space with spectacular views over the lake and park.

"Using the very latest designs the new pool will have the versatility to be opened up in warm weather with access onto a sun terrace with a café, so a swim can be combined with relaxation in the open air. The new family friendly pool will also incorporate a number of water features aimed at younger children which could be used in summer or winter.

"I know many people including myself feel nostalgic about this and agree that an outdoor swimming pool would be attractive , however, in reality this would have been at the expense of providing the additional pool space, which is needed by our local children, schools, clubs and those who need facilities to be designed to make them more accessible and is open all year round.

"The innovative new pool design, along with our plans for a new leisure centre at Castle Farm with sports hall, studios and 80 station gym will be in line with our aim to provide the town of Kenilworth with some of the best leisure facilities in the country.”