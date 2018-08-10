Leamington station welcomes Bertie the life-sized LEGO figure.

Bertie, the LEGOLAND Discovery Centre Birmingham mascot, has been on board Chiltern Railway services and at stations today (Friday August 10).

Bertie greeted passangers at a number of stations today (Friday).

Leamington station was one of the many stations Bertie visited.

Bertie’s visit marks the recent opening of LEGOLAND Discovery Centre Birmingham, where Chiltern Railways customers can get two-for-one on entry.

The new 58,000 sq ft indoor attraction in Birmingham has been specially created and designed from a child’s perspective, providing two to three hours of interactive and educational fun for people aged three to 10 years old.

Young visitors can play in 10 themed LEGO play zones, a Build and Test area, two LEGO themed rides and a 4D cinema. There are also global and local landmarks in a MINILAND attraction, including a replica of Birmingham Moor Street station.

Christopher Coventry, Marketing Manager at LEGOLAND Discovery Centre Birmingham said: “Bertie was delighted to be an apprentice at Chiltern Railways for the day.

“Aside from checking tickets and waving off trains, he also helped to spread the word about the two-for-one offer you get when you travel by train to our attraction, based just a 15 minutes’ walk from Birmingham Moor Street station.”

Alan Riley, Customer Services Director at Chiltern Railways said: “We were delighted to welcome Bertie, the LEGOLAND Discovery Centre mascot, as our apprentice for the day, which certainly made people smile.

“We offer great value family tickets to Birmingham Moor Street and with our two-for-one offer when you go by train, we hope families will get out and about this summer holiday and explore the attractions on our line.”