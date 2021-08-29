Leamington fire update: man remains unaccounted for after huge blaze

A man still remains unaccounted for after a huge blaze in Leamington.

On Friday (August 27) there was a huge blaze which involved the Leeson Polyurethenes Ltd premises in Juno Drive

Smoke from the fire could be seen for miles around and it also prompted homes and business to be evacuated and many roads around the area to be closed off.

A man still remains unaccounted for after a huge blaze in Leamington. Photo supplied

Warwickshire Police have now issued an update in regards to the site and the search for the man who is unaccounted for.

A spokesperson from Warwickshire Police said: "We understand the concern within the community in regards to the welfare of a man who remains unaccounted for following the fire in Juno Drive, Leamington.

"Unfortunately, emergency workers are still unable to enter the site of the fire.

"A specialist search operation will commence as soon as it is safe to do so.

"However, this will be a very thorough and complex operation which may take a number of days to complete.

"Warwickshire Police are working closely with fire investigators and in collaboration with the Health and Safety Executive (HSE).

"It will not be possible to determine the cause of the fire until the site can be safely accessed and examined by investigators.