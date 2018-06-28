Leamington artist thrilled painting picked for prestigious art exhibition

A Leamington artist described his painting being picked for a prestigious art exhibition as the ‘summit’ of his career.

‘The Fall’ by Bryan B. Kelly, one of the Leamington Studio Artists based at the East Lodge in Jephson Gardens, was selected for the Royal Academy Summer Exhibition in London.

'The Fall', Bryan's painting

The painting was one of 1,300 picked by artist Grayson Perry out of 19,000 entries.

Bryan received his congratulatory letter on Saturday May 26 after many rounds of judging by Royal Academy members.

He said: “I just felt that to be accepted for the Royal Academy Summer Exhibition was the summit of my career so far.

“It gave me tremendous personal satisfaction to be recognised by the RA.”

‘The Fall’ is displayed in the historic galleries of Burlington House.

The painting depicts a house situated in a bright autumn setting next to a tree with orange leaves.

And Bryan went down to see his own painting in the exhibition on Monday June 4 - known as ‘Varnishing Day’.

The day sees all the artists walk down Piccadilly led by a steel band.

Bryan said he ‘thoroughly enjoyed’ taking part and seeing his painting, although he plans to go again later in the year as it was quite busy when he attended.

Leamington Studio Artists trustee David Phillips said: “The Royal Academy show this year is colourful and cheerful.

“Bryan’s painting fits the scene. Beautifully painted and crafted, it adds to the joy of the occasion.”

Bryan’s lists artists such as Vincent van Gogh and Paul Gauguin as among his favourites.

He describes his paintings as ‘probably appealing more to the heart than the head.’

The Royal Academy Summer Exhibition runs until Sunday August 19.