Leamington archery club is looking for a new home

Leamington’s long-standing archery club is making an urgent plea to landowners to help save it from closure.

Time is running out for Royal Leamington Spa Archery Society (RLSAS) who need to find an alternative venue before May - or face disbanding one of the largest archery clubs in the Midlands.

The archery club has operated from its current Bericote Road site for the last 27 years.

Members were given 12 months notice to leave in May last year when the landowners, Old Leamingtonians (OLs)RFC, said they needed the site for their planned development with Wasps RFC and the expansion of junior and mixed ability rugby.

RLSAS has tried to work with the OLs to find a solution that would enable the clubs to share facilities at The Crofts, but nothing has come of this.

Archery club chairman Martyn Ellis said: “We are looking to rent or buy and hope local landowners or sports clubs will come to our rescue.

“Finding an alternative home has been extremely difficult.

“We have investigated several local sites but unfortunately these were not suitable.

“We are now having to consider either disbanding or mothballing the club if we don’t find somewhere suitable soon.

“Archery has a low impact on the environment, is a quiet sport and we would be an ideal tenant or neighbour for any landowner or sports club with spare land who is looking for additional income.”

Competitive archery has been around in Leamington and Warwick since 1850 and the club, which was founded in 1949, has just three months to find three or four acres of flat, well-drained land that is suitable for an all-year-round archery range with vehicular access.

The club, which can boast having had three Olympians plus successes at international, national, and regional levels, has faced major difficulties over the last few months, including a recent burglary when over £30,000 worth of antique archery trophies were stolen, together with tools and archery equipment (see below).

Anyone interested in helping the club with finding a new home can contact secretary@rlsas.co.uk