Leamington and Whitnash Trees of Light to support Myton Hospices again this Christmas

The Rotary Club of Royal Leamington Spa’s Trees of Light will be shining again on the Christmas trees outside Leamington Town Hall and St Margaret’s church in Whitnash over the festive period.

Everyone is invited to have the names of their absent or departed loved ones displayed on lists near the trees and around the towns, in exchange for a donation to the Myton Hospices to support their work in Warwick, Coventry and Rugby.

The Whitnash Tree of Light in 2017

Last year donations to the campaign reached a record total of £5,885, all of which went directly to the charity.

Rotary club president David Leigh-Hunt said: “Thanks to everyone’s generosity the Trees of Light have raised £66,000 since the inception of the scheme in 2001.

“We are pleased to again be supporting The Myton Hospices in their very important work for our community.”

The Courier is supporting the campaign, and will carry the donation coupon each week up to Christmas alongside articles about the charity’s work.

Last year the Myton Hospices supported more than 1,400 people and their families needing compassionate end of life care.

The lights on the Whitnash tree will be switched on by Mayor Cllr Terry Shepherd in a celebration with music and carols on Saturday November 17 starting at 5.15 pm.

The Leamington tree lights will be switched on by Warwick District Council chairman Cllr Stephen Cross on Sunday November 18 starting at 3.30pm with carols led by the Baptist Church Choir and the Royal Spa Brass Band.

Donations can be made until January 5.

The donation coupon is available in weekly editions of the Courier and KWN and brochures available at The Royal Priors, the town hall and at tourist information in the Pump Rooms, and in Whitnash at the church and the library.

To make a donation online visit www.mytonhospice.org/TreesOfLight.