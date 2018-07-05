Leamington and Warwick MP’s concern over JLR’s Brexit announcement

Warwick and Leamington MP Matt Western has warned about the impact of a bad Brexit deal for the UK in light of the grave announcement by Jaguar Land Rover this week.

With its centre in Gaydon - one of its principle engineering sites and the headquarters for Land Rover - JLR is a major employer of people living in Mr Weston’s constituency.

Warwick and Leamington MP Matt Western.

And this week JLR’s chief executive Ralf Speth said: “A bad Brexit deal would cost Jaguar Land Rover more than £1.2 billion profit each year.

“As a result, we would have to drastically adjust our spending profile - we have spent around £50 billion in the UK in the past five years - with plans for a further £80 billion more in the next five.

“This would be in jeopardy should we be faced with the wrong outcome.”

Mr Speth said JLR “urgently needs greater certainty to continue to invest heavily in the UK” where it employs around 40,000 people.

Uncertainty over both Brexit and the future of diesel cars, has already led the carmaker to announce changes to its UK business.

Mr Western was so worried about the announcement that he changed his plans yesterday (Thursday) to go to the House of Commons to table a question about JLR.

Mr Western, who has been having meetings with JLR bossess in recent weeks, said: “JLR are exasperated by the situation.

“This could affect a significant number of people in the district as we just do not know what the outcome is going to be.

“Businesses need clarity and they are not getting that at the moment.

“JLR has not made this statement lightly.

“This is hugely important and it just shows how urgent this situation is.”