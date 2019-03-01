Kenilworth woman's charity efforts continue to inspire others after her death

The example set by a Kenilworth woman who gave much time and effort to supporting good causes is already rubbing off on others just weeks after she died.

Anne Chrimes, 65, died of the blood cancer Myeloma on February 1.

Anne and Sam Chrimes

During her life she had made 114 blood donations and was aiming to reach the milestone of 125 donations before she fell ill.

Throughout his life, Anne had encouraged her nephew Stephen, 42, to give blood as well.

Stephen, who was raised in Kenilworth, was so keen to start donating that he made the journey from his home city Derby to St Francis of Assisi Church for the event there last Thursday.

He said: “I remember Aunty Anne nagging me to do it and she was very persistent but I just never got around to it until now.

“The experience was fine - I was a bit nervous but it was really no problem at all.

“But I noticed how difficult it was to book an appointment locally so decided to drive to Kenilworth and do it there instead.

“I hope more people decide to donate and I also hope they don’t give up due to a lack of appointments.”

Stephen, who is a coach driver by trade, has now installed an app on his mobile phone so he can keep track of dates for donation sessions near him and book an appointment.

Not long before she died Anne and her Husband Sam were featured in the KWN for having helped the Kenilworth Poppy Appeal to raise £28,600 - a new record for the town.

Sam said Anne’s efforts, despite her illness at the time. had inspired someone he knew to volunteer to support the appeal later this year.

And despite living in a landlocked town, her favourite charity to support was the Royal National Lifeboat Institution.

Sam said: ““Anne was one of those people that others are drawn to.

“Due to her work at the sixth form centre, her involvement in various organisations and organising the Poppy Appeal she met lots of people, she had a wide circle of friends both inside and outside the town.

“She was so multi-faceted apart from being an amazing wife and soulmate, she was a dedicated daughter, sister-in-law, aunt, great aunt, friend, cousin and citizen.

“Our community will be much diminished without Anne in our lives.”

www.blood.co.uk