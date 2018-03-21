Kenilworth visually impaired group appealing for new members

A group which organises meet-ups for visually impaired people in Kenilworth is looking for new members.

The Visually Impaired Club that meets in the Kenilworth Methodist Church Hall weekly was founded 36 years ago giving blind and partially sighted people the opportunity to meet with others in similar circumstances and enjoy two hours of fun, friendship and interesting talks.

The group has new spaces for members who would benefit from meeting other people. Transport is available for anyone who needs it.

Anyone wishing to join should call Gill Heath on 01926 855538 or Barbara Chitty on 01926 856295.