Kenilworth School's planned move given big boost after £9.6 million grant awarded to district council

Kenilworth School and Sixth Form’s planned move to a new site a received a big boost after Warwick District Council was awarded a £9.6 million grant to help fund the move.

The council was awarded the funds after a successful application to the government’s Housing Infrastructure Fund.

The fund was designed to allow councils to make more land available which could be used for housing.

In this case, the money will help Kenilworth School in Leyes Lane and Kenilworth Sixth Form in Rouncil Lane move to a joint site off Glasshouse Lane, and free up the old land for new homes.

Sue Casey, chair of governors at Kenilworth School and Sixth Form said she was 'delighted' with the news.

She added: "It brings the reality of our new school a step closer, which is great for the whole of the Kenilworth community.”

And Kenilworth School's headteacher Hayden Abbott said: “This will help us to achieve our aim of providing both an excellent, sustainable education for all young people and increased community facilities in our proposed new build.”

Once the move is complete, Warwick district’s Local Plan states the Leyes Lane site will have 250 homes built on it, while Rouncil Lane will have 130.

Warwick District Council’s leader Cllr Andrew Mobbs said: “I am delighted that our application for £9.6 million to the Housing Infrastructure Fund has been successful.

“The funding will ensure the delivery of a key element of the infrastructure to support the growth of Kenilworth, by providing a fantastic new education facility for existing and future residents.

“It will also greatly assist in the provision of housing for the town by releasing land on the existing school sites for new dwellings, importantly a proportion of which will be affordable.

“The success of this bid has been through the hard work and collaborate approach of Warwick District Council officers, Kenilworth School and our partners in the Kenilworth area.”