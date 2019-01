Kenilworth and Southam MP Jeremy Wright backed the Prime Minister's Brexit deal last night - only for it to be heavily defeated in Parliament.

Mr Wright, the Culture Secretary, voted in support of Theresa May's deal at a key vote in Parliament on Tuesday January 15.

But her deal was defeated by 432 votes to 202 - one of the biggest defeats for a government in recent memory.

She now faces a vote of no confidence after Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn triggered it last night.