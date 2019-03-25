Kenilworth Lido campaign group set to launch legal challenge

Campaign group Restore Kenilworth Lido is set to launch a legal challenge against Warwick District Council's decision to remove the outdoor swimming pool in Abbey Fields.

After a successful crowdfunding campaign which has raised more than £2,500 the group has now received a legal opinion from respected QC David Wolfe.

He has said: "In my opinion there are good reasons to think that the court would find that the council’s approach had indeed not been fair, as was required, and accordingly had been unlawful."

Members are keen to reinforce the message that their ideal outcome would be to engage in an open and transparent consultation with the council on the future of outdoor swimming in Kenilworth, with a 25 metre lido fully evaluated as a potentially viable option alongside the re-furbished current indoor pool.

Their vision is of "a beautifully re-furbished indoor pool complemented by a 25 metre heated outdoor pool, open all year round with special events for sports enthusiasts and families, a training site for triathletes and a venue for unique cultural events".

Despite the formal nature of their approach, RKL are very clear that they would prefer to resolve this matter without the need for litigation and the time and expense which this would involve, in particular the cost to the taxpayer.

However, they have already started fundraising for the next stage of the legal process, details of which can be found at www.crowdjustice.com/case/saveoutdoorswimminginkenilworth-restorelido/

They have said: "There is huge potential to create a brilliant amenity for people of all ages in Kenilworth and across the Midlands now and for future generations.

"This is part of our heritage Kenilworth has had public outdoor swimming for more than 120 years and is currently the only public outdoor swimming pool within 30 miles.

"This affordable family amenity would provide for outdoor and indoor swimming, all year round, in the most landlocked part of the country."

Judy Brook, campaign secretary and owner of Kenilworth Books, has added: "I have been overwhelmed with the strength of public opinion to keep outdoor swimming in Kenilworth.

"Lidos in the UK are growing in popularity and I strongly believe we need to keep this unique asset, as it is part of the character of the town.

"I am concerned that in the past the benefits, which are many, have not been fully communicated to the council and I would urge them to take this opportunity to listen to what we and the community have to say.

"If you would like to get involved please send your email address to friendsofkenilworthoutdoorpool@gmail.com or call in at Kenilworth Books in Talisman Square."