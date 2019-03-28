Kenilworth firefighters have 'had enough' of people putting others lives at risk

Firefighters at Kenilworth Fire Station have 'had enough' of people putting other people's live at risk with their parking.

Recently there has been a number of instances where people have been parking their vehicles near to, or blocking, the access of the fire station in School Lane.

One of the instances of someone parking in front of Kenilworth Station. Photo by Kenilworth Fire Station.

Last weekend the team at the fire station posted a photo of one of the instances and urged people to park considerately and not block access to the station.

Yesterday (Wednesday) the firefighters witnesses more inconsiderate parking where the station was completely blocked on numerous occasions. Now the team at Kenilworth are working with Warwickshire Police to help combat the issue.

In a statement on the Kenilworth Fire Station Facebook page it says: "After numerous instances recently of poorly parked vehicles blocking our access and egress from the fire station we are now working with Warwickshire Police to tackle the issue.

"Today (Wednesday) on numerous occasions the front of the station was completely blocked, one member of the public also saw it fit to park in front of the bay door where the fire engine is parked completely blocking its exit, insisting they would only be there for five minutes.

"We could be called out at a moments notice and lives could be put in danger if we cannot get to incidents in time.

"Any unauthorised vehicles parked on the front of the station where the fire engine exits or where our on call crew park will be photographed and reported to the police."