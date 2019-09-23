Jorjeet’s run of form nets him award for August

Warwick’s Jorjeet Singh is celebrating a double triumph after his haul of 14 wickets in three matches pushed his side to the brink of the league title and earned him the Courier & Weekly News Player of the Month award for August.

The 33-year-old slow left-arm bowler began his remarkable run with an impressive four for 19 display against Bablake.

Consecutive five-wicket successes then followed against Atherstone Town and Sutton Coldfield, with the in-form Jorjeet claiming 5 for 26 and 5 for 30 respectively, to push Warwick ahead of close rivals Stockton Star at the top of the table.

Jorjeet, who moved to the area from India in 2007, said: “This was the first time this season that I’ve managed to play three games in a row and I’m delighted with how it went.

“I really found the consistency I’ve been missing this season as work commitments meant I was unable to play as regularly as I’d hoped.

“It was perfect timing too as the performances helped us edge ahead in the race for the division 5 title. So August was a great month for me, playing well, taking a lot of wickets and now winning cricketer of the month”

Jorjeet’s run of success has continued into September too as Warwick clinched the Division 5 title with a win at Nuneaton last weekend, and he chipped in again with one wicket for the cost of just two runs.

Richard Thornton, joint senior partner of Blythe Liggins said: “Jorjeet’s run of form would have been impressive at any time but, with the title race in full flow, he really picked the perfect moment to strike.”

Jorjeet’s well deserved prize as cricketer of the month is a box of six new balls for his club.

