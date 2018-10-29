Jewellery stolen after Kenilworth burglary

Jewellery was taken from a Kenilworth house after burglars broke in last weekend.

Between 8am and 8pm on Saturday October 27, offenders tried to force the back doors of a property in St Nicholas Avenue.

After they were unsuccessful, they smashed a rear window of the property and got inside.

An untidy search was carried out with jewellery boxes from upstairs taken. The jewellery boxes were discarded in the garden with several items of jewellery removed and stolen.

Anyone with any information should call Warwickshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 335 of October 27.