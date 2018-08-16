IN PICTURES: Warwick Classic Car Show 2018

The popular Warwick Classic Car Show returned to the town last weekend.

The event, which was organised by Warwick Court Leet, was held in Market Place on Sunday.

Around 140 cars turned up for the show and hundreds of visitors went along.

Cars ranged from the first Land Rover ever made, to family cars from the 60s and 70s, delivery vans, American hot rods and a lorry from the 1920s.

A spokesperson from Warwick Court Leet said: “All the owners of all the vehicles were there to talk about their ‘pride and joys’ and the enthusiastic visitors were able to swap stories of when they owned a particular car, or their parents had one.

“Praise must go to Matt Phillips who organised the show along with the Warwick Court Leet, and all the volunteer marshals, who without their help we would not have had such a great show for Warwick.”