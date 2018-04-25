IN PICTURES: Olympian Colin Jackson joins open day at Warwick leisure centre

Former Olympic athlete, Colin Jackson, officially marked the opening of the new facilities at St Nicholas Park Leisure Centre in Warwick, with a family fun day.

The event took place on Saturday (April 21), with the local community turning out for the celebration.

Activities on offer included table tennis, basketball, badminton, body-pump and face painting.

Visitors were also given the opportunity to take on Colin in a ‘Beat the Olympian’ fitness challenge in the new 80-station fitness suite, as well as partake in a group circuits class, which was led by the athlete in the new group exercise studios.

St Nicholas Park Leisure Centre, which is managed by Everyone Active in partnership with Warwick District Council, forms part of the multi-million pound redevelopment by the Council to improve leisure facilities across the district.

Colin Jackson said: “It was great to celebrate the opening of the new facilities at this fantastic centre with Everyone Active and Warwick District Council.

“The event was a lot of fun, and I hope that the local community will enjoy getting active at the new centre for many years to come.”

Lloyd Barraclough, general manager at Everyone Active, said: “We were delighted to see so many people turn out to enjoy the day.

“It was a fantastic opportunity for us to showcase all of the impressive facilities on offer at St Nicholas Park Leisure Centre.

“It was also an honour to welcome Colin Jackson, who was a huge success with visitors.

“We are extremely proud to manage this centre and we look forward to encouraging more of the local community to improve their health and wellbeing through the extensive facilities now on offer all under one roof.”

Michael Coker, Warwick District Council’s portfolio holder for culture said: “We’re delighted that so many people were able to join with us to celebrate and enjoy the wonderful new sports facilities now available to them in Warwick.

“I’m very much hoping that the party doesn’t end here and that local people will make their new leisure centre a regular part of their lives.”

For more information about St Nicholas Park Leisure Centre, call 01926 495353 or click here