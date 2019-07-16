In pictures: Leamington in Bloom is launched for 2019

Leamington is on track for success in this year’s Heart of England in Bloom Award.

Green-fingered youngsters from schools in the town and residents at Cubbington Mill Care Home planted one of the two Leamington in Bloom floral trains at Jephson Gardens and the other at the railway station to mark the launch of the town's participation into the competition in which it has won Gold Awards for the last three years running.

Leamington Mayor, Cllr Bill Gifford, launches the Leamington in Bloom Floral Train with some of the school children from Lillington School, who grew the flowers. jpimedia Buy a Photo

Leamington Mayor, Cllr Bill Gifford, launches the Leamington in Bloom Floral Train with some of the school children from Brookshurst School, who grew the flowers. jpimedia Buy a Photo

Leamington Mayor, Cllr Bill Gifford, launches the Leamington in Bloom Floral Train with some of the school children from Kingsley, who grew the flowers. jpimedia Buy a Photo

Leamington Mayor, Cllr Bill Gifford, launches the Leamington in Bloom Floral Train with some of the school children from Kingsway School, who grew the flowers. jpimedia Buy a Photo

