How the Leamington Courier reported D-Day in 1944

On the 75th anniversary of D-Day, we delved back in the archives to find our how the Courier reported the news in June 1944.

The first mention of the D-Day landings came in the edition of June 9, 1944.

Here is the report: "Leamington received news of the opening of the Second Front on Tuesday with calm and a sense of relief that, with the invasion of France, the final phase of the was was being entered upon.

"A realisation of what was involved in human suffering and sacrifice made many people turn instinctively to the churches, most of which were open for private prayer and public intercession.

"A solemn call to prayer and dedication was made by the King in a broadcast message later in the day.

“At this historic moment, surely not one of us is too busy, too young, or too old to play their part in a nation-wide, perchance, a world-wide, vigil of prayer as the great crusade sets forth,” said his Majesty.

“If, from every place of worship, from home and factory, from men and women of all ages and many races and occupations, our intercessions rise, then, please God, both now and in a future not remote, the predictions of an ancient Psalm may be fulfilled: ‘The Lord will give strength unto His people; the Lord will give His people the blessing of peace.’”

