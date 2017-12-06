Home Secretary Amber Rudd responds to Kenilworth Town Council's concerns over police funding

The Home Secretary Amber Rudd MP has responded to Kenilworth Town Council’s concerns over a lack of police presence in the town.

During a visit to Warwickshire Justice Centre on Thursday November 29, she spoke with Warwickshire Police and Crime Commissioner Philip Seccombe about funding.

Mr Seccombe previously said it was ‘unrealistic’ to give assurances to Kenilworth that police numbers would go up because of the uncertainty around funding despite a rise in crime since last year.

When this was put to Ms Rudd, she confirmed he had asked for more money for Warwickshire and said the government was ‘listening carefully’.

She added: “I acknowledge the police are under strain, although let’s not lose sight of the fact that overall, actual crime has come down (since 2010).”

However, the latest crime report from the Office for National Statistics made it clear the rise was due to actual crime increasing instead of more reporting.

Ms Rudd responded: “The ONS is very clear - they say some of it (the increase) is recorded crime, but not all of it. I’m acutely aware of that.

“We’re launching new strategies to make sure we support the police. It’s not just about police numbers, it’s about making sure they’ve got the body-worn cameras they want, they’ve got the Tasers they want, they’ve got the right legislation behind them.

“It’s a combination of resources and powers, and that’s what we’ve been making sure they get.”