Here's a look at what the BBC is filming at Warwick's Lord Leycester Hospital

This week film crews have been spotted outside the Lord Leycester Hospital in Warwick.

A section of the town has been transported back to the 1800s complete with snow for the filming of the BBC's adaption of A Christmas Carol. Stars featuring in the three-part series include Guy Pearce, Andy Serkis, Stephen Graham (Line of Duty) and Peaky Blinders star Charlotte Riley. It is understood that the series is being produced by the same team who were behind BBC's Taboo, which starred Tom Hardy. According to Radio Times Tom Hardy is an executive producer on A Christmas Carol.

