Here's a few pictures of the Warwick Horticultural and Allotment Society's Annual Show
For the third year running, the Warwick Horticultural and Allotment Society held its Annual Show over the August Bank Holiday Sunday and Monday in the Court House and Pageant Gardens in Warwick.
Around three hundred visitors came to see the Show exhibits in the the Court House ballroom. The number of entries this year was up by one-third – an increase on recent year’s show.
With 67 categories to enter covering floral art, flowers, vegetables, fruit, cakes and jams and children’s categories.
The Best in Show trophy was won by Jackson Pascoe for his hedgehog exhibit made with pear and grapes. Photo supplied.