Here's a few photos of the 'Birmingham Balti Bash' train event coming through Warwick

On Sunday (September 22) a selection of vintage trains passed through Warwick railway station as part of the 'Birmingham Balit Bash' event.

The event was organised by Vintage Trains in conjunction with the Branch Line Society with some rare track, Choppers (Class 20's).

Our route went around the West Midlands not routinely travelled by passengers, including the Ironbridge Branch to the temporary stop block.

In the morning it travelled to Shrewsbury via Warwick, Sutton Park and the Ironbridge Branch. After Shrewsbury, the return route went to Bescot, Stourbridge Junction, Smethwick, and through Birmingham Snow Hill and Moor Street stations.

Passengers also got to enjoy a curry on their journey.

It then went on to Warwick, reversing again to set down passengers at Hatton, Dorridge, and Solihull.

Throughout the tour, the train was top-and-tailed by Class 20's.

These photos of the trains were taken by Peter Sumner.

London Transport No 20142, Sir John Betjeman arriving at Warwick station to pick up passengers outward.'Photo by Peter Sumner

No 20189 leaves Warwick station after picking up passengers outward. The train was approaching a cross rail, which is said to be a rare sight.'Photo by Peter Sumner.

No 20189 prepared to leave Warwick station after picking up passengers outward.'Photo by Peter Sumner.

The No 20189 about to cross onto the northbound line outward.'Photo by Peter Sumner.

The No 20142 moving over to the northbound line outward. 'Photo by Peter Sumner

The No 20189 coasts into Warwick station to set down passenger on the return journey.'Photo by Peter Sumner

Passengers leaving the no 20142 Sir John Betjeman at Warwick station.'Photo by Peter Sumner

The no 20142 Sir John Betjeman at Warwick station after setting down passengers on the return journey.'Photo by Peter Sumner