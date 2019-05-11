Help needed to bring Tour of Britain to Warwickshire

Businesses and potential partners are being called upon to help bring the UK’s premier cycling event back to Warwickshire.

The OVO Energy Women’s Tour will head to the region for the fourth year running in June, and Warwickshire County Council is on the lookout for a partner to make sure that the

men’s edition follows suit.

The OVO Tour of Britain coming through Warwickshire last year. Photo submitted.

Organisers at the local authority want to hear from businesses who could become the headline sponsor ahead of the 2019 OVO Energy Tour of Britain in the hope of bringing it

back to the county for the second year running.

Millions of pounds were brought into the local economy as a result of 2018’s race, with thousands travelling from across the UK to watch cycling’s superstars race through local

towns and villages and tackle the rolling Warwickshire countryside.

Tour de France winner Geraint Thomas was among the field of more than 100 cyclists taking part, as competitors set off in Nuneaton, heading up towards Atherstone before taking in the Warwickshire countryside.

Riders then raced past Kenilworth and Warwick castles via Meriden, towards Stratford before passing through east Warwickshire and down towards the finish line at Jephson Gardens in Leamington.

Mark Ryder, Strategic Director for Communities at Warwickshire County Council, said: “We are looking for local businesses to come on board to support a Warwickshire stage of the

OVO Energy Tour of Britain.

“It would be a huge positive for the entire region if we could see a repeat of last year when we had thousands of spectators coming to see the world’s best cyclists in Warwickshire.

“But, hosting a stage is incredibly competitive and there will be a lot of other areas across the country looking to be involved. This is why partnering up with local businesses will only

strengthen our case to have the men’s tour return for a second year.

“The Women’s Tour will be returning as we continue to cement our reputation as a cycling county, and the arrival of the men’s tour would only help to consolidate our place on the cycling map.

“The tours had a significant impact on the local economy and have the potential to raise the profile of sponsor partners, not just locally but also further afield, we are looking at a range of options to make it possible to bring back a stage of the Men’s Tour of Britain.”

Any business who would like to discuss partnership opportunities should contact Chris Egan, Warwickshire Tour of Britain Project Manager, on 01926 412 813.