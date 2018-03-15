Heart disease awareness event in Warwick this weekend

Residents in the Warwick District are being invited to an event that is raising awareness for a heart disease charity.

Cardiomyopathy UK is hosting an information day in Warwick this weekend. Cardiomyopathy is a heart muscle disease and a main cause of sudden cardiac death. It affects more than 160,000 in the UK.

The charity is encouraging people to go along and meet guest speakers and to share their own life experiences with others affected by the condition.

According to the charity, current estimates suggest that one in 500 people are affected, but actual prevalence is thought to be much higher. One in three people are initially misdiagnosed with early warning signs of the disease such as breathlessness, palpitations, and dizziness being mistaken for asthma or anxiety.

Joel Rose, Chief Executive at Cardiomyopathy UK said: ”We are running sessions about the different types of cardiomyopathy and how the charity can help people in all aspects of life.

“There was a demand from patients, carers and families that we hold one in the Midlands so we hope this day will encourage people to attend and to feel reassurance about handling and living with their condition.”

Dr William Bradlow, consultant cardiologist, University Hospitals Birmingham NHS Foundation Trust, Birmingham will be running sessions, providing treatment advice and options and be on hand to support the public and their families who are coping with their diagnosis and managing the condition which can often run in families.

Matt Western, Warwick and Leamington MP said: “These information days are a lifeline for families and are aimed at people who need support or are new to the condition.

“We hope that people become more aware of the symptoms of cardiomyopathy and for those diagnosed get the support they need they need to live their lives to the fullest.”

The information day will take place on Saturday (March 17) at the Halse Pavilion at Warwick School in Myton Road, Warwick from 9.30am to 4.30pm.

The event costs £5 to attend, which will include refreshments and a sandwich lunch.