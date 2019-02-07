Warwick district councillor continues to urge men to ‘get tested’ after getting the all clear following cancer treatment

A Warwick district councillor is continuing to urge men to take a test for prostate cancer after he was diagnosed and now given the all clear from the disease.

In July 2018 Cllr Noel Butler spoke out publicly about his prostate cancer diagnosis in the hope that it would encourage more men over the age of 45 to undergo PSA prostate testing.

Councillor Noel Butler.

Following several months of treatment, Councillor Butler was recently given the all clear.

On receiving the welcome news he said: “To all you men out there who have not had the blood test it is about time you did. The women who read this should ensure the men in their life have the test.

“The test I had means that I will see my Grandchildren grow up. Don’t regret your delay.”

In 2017 Cllr Butler took part in a blood test to show support for the Graham Fulford Trust, which was the chosen charity of the then Chairman of the District Council, Cllr Alan Boad.

The Graham Fulford Trust promotes awareness of prostate cancer and assists with early diagnosis through a blood test, known as the PSA test.

Within four days of taking the test, Cllr Butler received a letter telling him to contact his GP. He then went through a number of tests and scans and the end result was that Cllr Butler was diagnosed with prostate cancer. Previous to taking the test Cllr Butler had shown no symptoms of the disease.

The Graham Fulford Trust holds testing sessions across the Warwick district. A full list of sessions can be found by clicking here