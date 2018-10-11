Fusiliers set to march in Warwick town centre

More than 300 serving and retired soldiers will be marching though Warwick this weekend.

On Sunday (October 14), the Royal Regiment of Fusiliers will exercise its Freedom of Warwick with a parade through the town to commemorate the 50th anniversary of its formation.

The Royal Regiment of Fusiliers, known as ‘The Fusiliers’, is an English infantry Regiment in the British Army, formed from four historic Fusilier Regiments in 1968.

More than 300 serving and retired personnel are set to join the parade, which will be commanded by the Commanding Officer of the Fifth Battalion, Lieutenant Colonel Steve Burton MBE.

The parade will be made up of contingents from the First and Fifth Fusiliers, Warwickshire Army Cadet Force, and veterans from the Regimental Association.

It starts at Church Street and moves to High Street, Swan Street, Market Street and to Market Place, where the parade will be reviewed by Major General Paul Nanson CBE, the Colonel of the Regiment and Warwick Mayor Richard Eddy.

The Warwick Freedom parade is part of a year-long programme of events across the country to commemorate the Regiment’s anniversary.

Colonel (Retd) James Denny, Regimental Secretary for The Fusiliers, said: “The Freedom Parade in Warwick will enable members from the wider Fusilier family and the general public to come out in force and join in our special, anniversary celebrations.”

The parade starts at 4pm.