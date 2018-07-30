Further tree felling planned at Rouncil Lane site in Kenilworth

An application has been made to fell more trees at Rouncil Lane in Kenilworth following a controversial period of felling in May.

Several trees were felled in May without warning on the land just off Rouncil Lane, rented by Warwickshire county councillor Alan Cockburn and owned outright by his sister-in-law, Christine Archer.

Protests were held by nearby residents and by district councillor Sue Gallagher, but the Forestry Commission had granted a licence for the trees to be felled.

Now, seven more trees on the site could be felled completely, while another seven are set to be pruned or partially felled.

In documents submitted to Warwick District Council, Heartwood Tree Surgeons, who will undertake the work on behalf of Mrs Archer, say some of the trees are unsafe and could fall into the road.

Nearby resident Richard Spencer, of Rounds Hill, objected to the plans, saying the council should never support the felling of healthy trees.

A decision on the plans has not yet been made.