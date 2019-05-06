Four people taken to hospital after crash near Compton Verney

Four people were taken to hospital after a crash near Compton Verney today (Monday).

At around midday emergency services were called out to the crash, which involved three cars, on the Bowshot roundabout near Compton Verney.

Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service, West Midlands Ambulance Service and Warwickshire Police were all sent to the scene.

An air ambulance was also sent to the incident.

A crew from Wellesbourne Fire Station were among those attending the incident and said that on arrival all occupants were out of the vehicles but needed medical attention.

A spokesperson from Wellesbourne Fire Station said that three patients were taken to hospital by ambulance and one patient was taken to hospital by the air ambulance.

Emergency services were called to a crash involving three cars. Photo by Wellesbourne Fire Station.

They said: "Just after midday we were mobilised to a three vehicle RTC on the Bowshot roundabout.

"On arrival all occupants were out of their vehicles, but required medical assistance.

"Initial triage was provided to four people by fire and police personnel, before the arrival of paramedics and the air ambulance.

"Three patients were conveyed to hospital via ambulance and one via air ambulance for further assessment."