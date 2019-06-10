First phase of Northgate works in Warwick near completion

The first phase of the works to the Northgate scheme in Warwick is near completion.

The works by Warwickshire County Council which were concentrated around Shire Hall and the Methodist Church with paving and kerbing works on Barrack Street and Northgate Street are part of a planned series of improvements proposed for Warwick Town Centre.

The visualisation of how Northgate will look after the scheme is completed. Photo by Warwickshire County Council.

On Monday June 17 the scheme will move on to the next phase with works planned at the junction of Saltisford, Northgate, and Cape Road into early July. Again, this will involve kerbing and paving.

In order to deliver the works the mini roundabout at this location will be removed and the following temporary alterations made to traffic movements:

Saltisford, The Butts, to be made one-way – southbound travelling away from junction with Saltisford / Theatre Street

‘No entry’ into Northgate Street from Saltisford

Cape Road is closed for traffic southbound: Access to County Records Office and Cape Road Car Park will be maintained

The Butts will be closed to traffic travelling northbound from Castle Street at its junction with Jury Street

Diversions will be in place for these temporary measures and some disruption is expected.

Cllr Jeff Clarke, portfolio holder for transport and planning at Warwickshire County Council, said: “I am delighted that work is progressing smoothly and we are getting ever nearer to a scheme that will provide the best possible experience for visitors to the town, encouraging footfall into the town centre and giving its economy a boost.

“The Northgate scheme’s contribution to this will be an improved traffic flow reducing the amount of vehicles that are waiting and not moving, significantly improving air quality.

“The public realm will complement the rich heritage of the area and further enhance the experience of visiting Warwick. Inevitably there will be some disruption while the work is ongoing but this has been planned to keep this to a minimum. We are very grateful to residents, pedestrians and commuters for their forbearance while the work has been taking place.”

Full details of the traffic management proposals, diversion routes and regular updates during the construction phase can be viewed by clicking here.

Access for deliveries to business properties will be maintained and / or temporary arrangements agreed in advance with individual businesses.

To reduce the impact of traffic in the town centre during the works, motorists are encouraged to travel via alternative routes to access the town centre or travel by a different mode. Travel options can be viewed by clicking here

The works are being managed by the County Council’s Highways Contractor – Balfour Beatty Living Places who will employ sub-contractors to carry out the various elements of the works.

Anyone experiencing any issues during the works please contact the project manager for BalfourBeatty, Living Places on 07598 982234.

