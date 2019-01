Firefighters were called to a car fire this morning (Wednesday).

Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service fire control received two emergency calls at 5.43am to reports of a car fire on the A452 Birmingham Road in Kenilworth.

One fire engine from Kenilworth station was sent to the scene.

When the fire crew arrived on the scene they found that the car was well alight.

One firefighter wearing breathing apparatus used a hose reel to extinguish the fire.