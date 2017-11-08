Firefighters attend fire at Leamington care home

Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service attended a kitchen fire at a Leamington care home.
Two fire engines from Leamington were mobilised after the service received a 999 call from the Lillington Road care home at around 8.30pm on Tuesday, November 7.
Firefighters located a fire in the kitchen, which was extinguished using a hose reel, two breathing apparatus, lighting, thermal image camera, small gear and positive pressure ventilation equipment.
Ambulance and the Red Cross Fire Emergency Support Service also attended.
Almost Done!
Registering with Warwick Courier means you're ok with our terms and conditions.