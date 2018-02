Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service attended a house fire in Warwick this morning, January 6.

At 5.09am Warwickshire Fire Control received a 999 call to a house fire on Raynsford Walk.

Three fire engines were mobilised - two from Leamington Spa and one from Stratford Fire Station.

It was confirmed the fire involved a fuse board in the communal area.

All people were accounted for.

A representative from Western Power also attended.