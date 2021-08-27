'Fire chiefs confident they can contain the fire' - says Warwick and Leamington MP

The MP for Warwick and Leamington has said that fire chiefs told him they were confident they could contain the fire in Leamington.

Emergency services were sent to the scene of a huge blaze in Juno Drive in Leamington this morning (Friday August 27).

The fire, which has caused masses of smoke that can be seen for miles, is located at an industrial premises.

The huge blaze at Juno Drive in Leamington. Photo supplied

The MP for Warwick and Leamington Matt Western said: "Leamington has been shaken to its core by the serious fire in Juno Drive near Tachbrook Park Industrial Estate.

“The scale of the blaze is staggering.

“I’ve spoken with police and fire chiefs who are keeping me informed.

“I’m told Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service has deployed a dozen fire tenders and crews - and chiefs are confident that they can contain the fire.

“It is understandably worrying for our community and I am concerned for employees who were on site.

“I want to thank the emergency services for their professionalism and bravery - and residents for their adherence to guidance.

“It is very important to keep at least 70 metres away from the scene and please close doors and windows.